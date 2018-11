According to Hebrew-language news outlets, four Jerusalemites were detained after they assaulted several Israeli soldiers. According to Hebrew-language news outlets, four Jerusalemites were detained after they assaulted several Israeli soldiers.

JERUSALEM (Ma'an) -- Israeli forces detained four Jerusalemites after allegedly assaulting Israeli soldiers at a bus stop, on Friday, in the central occupied West Bank district of Jerusalem.