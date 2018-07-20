BETHLEHEM (Ma'an) -- The Israeli army announced that it launched the "David's Sling" defense system for its first operational mission to intercept anti-aircraft missiles fired from Syria at the Israel-occupied Golan Heights, on Monday.

Israel launched the defense system as a precaution against missiles fired within Syria that cause sirens to set off in northern Israeli communities.

Israeli sources reported that following the interception, Syrian missiles fell back inside Syrian territories; no injuries or damage were reported.

Lately, Israel has been on high alert as the Syrian President, Bashar Assad, backed with a Russian air campaign, continues to advance against southern Syrian rebels, approaching the Israeli border of the occupied Golan Heights.

Israel expressed their concern that Assad may violate a 1974 demilitarization deal on the Golan Heights, and that Assad's Iranian allies, as well as Lebanon's Hezbollah, threaten Israel's sovereignty and security.

The Israeli army confirmed that the two Syrian-fired missiles were intercepted over the buffer zone between the two countries.

According to Syrian news agency SANA, Israeli fighter jets carried out an airstrike in Syria targeting scientific research centers on Sunday evening.

Sources reported that the targets were scientific research centers used for chemical arms production.

Sources added that four Israeli fighter jets fired four missiles, three of which were intercepted by the Syrian airspace defense system, while the fourth one fell near a research center in Masyaf.

No injuries were reported, only material damage was caused.