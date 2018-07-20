Palestinian youth succumbs to wounds sustained in Gaza protests

Medical sources confirmed that Karam Ibrahim Arafat, from the Abasan village east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, died of his injuries. Medical sources confirmed that Karam Ibrahim Arafat, from the Abasan village east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, died of his injuries.

Since the protests began on March 30, 147 Palestinians were killed and at least 16,500 Palestinians wounded, including women and children.

Meanwhile, a Ma'an reporter confirmed that two Palestinians were wounded during an Israeli airstrike in the town of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

The report said that an Israeli warplane fired a missile at a group of Palestinian youths, who were allegedly attempting to launch explosive balloons.

Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, said that the two Palestinians were wounded due to a missile fired by an Israeli warplane and described their wounds as moderate to minor.

Sources confirmed that Israeli forces fired live ammunition wounding another two Palestinians in two different locations; one of them was shot and wounded near the security fence by return camps in east Gaza, while the other was in east of the al-Bureij refugee camp.

Hebrew-language news outlets also reported that Israeli forces opened fire near the Israel-Gaza border on Sunday.

Sources mentioned that the incident took place near the Kissufim Israeli military base and that additional Israeli forces were deployed to the area after an Israeli military vehicle was fired at.

It remains to be unknown who fired at the Israeli military vehicle.