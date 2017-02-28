Tuesday, March 07
Latest News
  1. Report: Israeli army to appeal Elor Azarya's 18 month sentence
  2. Palestinian journalists protest al-Quds newspaper's 'normalization'
  3. Sources: Egypt planning to open Rafah crossing with Gaza twice a month
  4. In final letter, slain activist Basel al-Araj ponders looming death
  5. Israeli settlers attack Palestinian farmers, injure woman
  6. Israel transfers hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner between prisons
  7. Palestinian children protest Jerusalem school's closure
  8. Palestinian prisoner held by PA dies after 2 days on hunger strike
  9. After being chained to hospital bed, Palestinian boy to be released
  10. Israeli court sentences Palestinian citizen of Israel for incitement

Palestinian journalists protest al-Quds newspaper's 'normalization' of Israeli occupation

March 6, 2017 8:43 P.M. (Updated: March 6, 2017 8:43 P.M.)
RAMALLAH (Ma'an) -- Dozens of Palestinian journalists gathered on Monday outside offices of the Palestinian Journalists' Union in the town of al-Bireh adjacent to Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, to protest what they called the "promotion" of illegal Israeli settlements in the al-Quds newspaper.

Protests against al-Quds newspaper began after the paper published an interview with the extreme right-wing Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman, covering a wide range of political topics, including the issue of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The newspaper has also come under fire in the past for publishing announcements by the Israeli Civil Administration.

Head of the union of Palestinian writers Murad Sudani delivered a speech on behalf of writers unions and federations affiliated to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), confirming their rejection of al-Quds newspaper's "approach and insistence" to “continue to promote the Israeli narrative and settlements.”

“All unions and federations,” Sudani said, “are unanimously against normalization and we will continue to fight all its aspects." He went on to urge al-Quds newspaper to “apologize to the Palestinian people and to journalists.”

Similarly, a representative of the Palestinian journalists movement bureau Abd al-Karim Abu Arqub highlighted that all journalists support their union in its efforts to "fight normalization with occupation, and to fight plans to use Palestinian media outlets as a platform serving occupation."

The protesters delivered a letter to the head of the journalists union Nasser Abu Bakr demanding that the union take "appropriate procedures against the normalization and promotion of settlements by al-Quds newspaper." The letter also urged the union to file a legal suit against al-Quds newspaper in Palestinian courts.

Related
Former Palestinain prisoner who spent 15 years in Israeli jails dies in Gaza
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian farmers, injure woman in northern West Bank
Palestinian children gather at Jerusalem municipality to protest school closure
Palestinian prisoner held by PA dies after 2 days on hunger strike
Powered By: HTD Technologies
Ma'an News Agency
All rights reserved © 2005-2017