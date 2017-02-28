RAMALLAH (Ma'an) -- Dozens of Palestinian journalists gathered on Monday outside offices of the Palestinian Journalists' Union in the town of al-Bireh adjacent to Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, to protest what they called the "promotion" of illegal Israeli settlements in the al-Quds newspaper.

The newspaper has also come under fire in the past for publishing announcements by the Israeli Civil Administration.

Head of the union of Palestinian writers Murad Sudani delivered a speech on behalf of writers unions and federations affiliated to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), confirming their rejection of al-Quds newspaper's "approach and insistence" to "continue to promote the Israeli narrative and settlements."

"All unions and federations," Sudani said, "are unanimously against normalization and we will continue to fight all its aspects." He went on to urge al-Quds newspaper to "apologize to the Palestinian people and to journalists." Similarly, a representative of the Palestinian journalists movement bureau Abd al-Karim Abu Arqub highlighted that all journalists support their union in its efforts to "fight normalization with occupation, and to fight plans to use Palestinian media outlets as a platform serving occupation." The protesters delivered a letter to the head of the journalists union Nasser Abu Bakr demanding that the union take "appropriate procedures against the normalization and promotion of settlements by al-Quds newspaper." The letter also urged the union to file a legal suit against al-Quds newspaper in Palestinian courts.

Protests against al-Quds newspaper began after the paper published an interview with the extreme right-wing Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman, covering a wide range of political topics, including the issue of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.